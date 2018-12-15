Oyo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has said that instead of joining words, it has decided to ignore the utterances attributed to the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, over his decision not to support the party’s governorship candidate at the 2019 general elections.While addressing the press recently, Shittu said he was short-changed by the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and denied the party’s governorship ticket despite paying a huge amount to purchase the expression of interest form.Consequently, he said he would not campaign for the party’s flag bearer or work for his success in the election.Reacting to Shittu’s threat, the state chapter of the APC, in a release issued by the Director of Media, Research and Strategies and Publicity Secretary, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, on Friday, described it as lacking substance and ‘an empty threat.’The release entitled, “Rejoinder to Barr. Adebayo Shittu’s gaffe,” challenged the minister to list his results in both 2007 and 2011 in his polling unit, ward and local government against his opponents for the public to know whether he is an asset or liability to the party.The statement reads in part, “All Progressive Congress, Oyo State Chapter has been watching the mouth Crossfire being emitted by our honourable Minister of Communication, Barr Adebayo Shittu, in recent times with dismay because of the following reasons:“The Party believed that, Barr Shittu’s contribution to the electoral victory of APC and the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 is not traceable beyond 30 minutes cameo appearance in the the public rally in ancient Mapo Hall, yet he is the greatest beneficiary by becoming a Minister.“The party challenges Barr Adebayo Shittu to list his poll results in both 2007 and 2011 in his Polling unit, Ward and Local Government against his opponents for the public to know whether you are an asset or liability to the Party.“It is common knowledge that his two elections were colossal failures so this threat not to support Adelabu, lacks condiments of substance and its in fact an empty threat.“A translated Yoruba adage has it that: a tree which one rests upon but could not support one, if such a tree decides otherwise, it’s impact would obviously be minimally felt.“However, Barr Adebayo Shittu is expected to know that, Oyo state chapter of APC did not screen him as such we are aghast at his transferred aggression.“Honestly, as a self acclaimed Islamic cleric, we thought he would live an exemplary life and be a role model, going by Quran 3:26, where it was explicitly stated that “Allah giveth Power to whom thou pleaseth.”