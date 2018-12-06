



General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that he has never received or shared any money from any government in Nigeria.





He made a boast that his funds are as a result of God’s blessings on his life.





“I don’t share any booty from any government.





“I have a clear conscience; I am dangerously wealthy. I am rich, whatever I want, comes. That’s what they call wealth,” he said.





Oyedepo stated this at the opening session of Shiloh 2018, the annual gathering of the members of the Living Faith Church tagged “Dominion” at its International Headquarters, Canaan Land, Ota in Ogun State.





The Bishop also warned those he called ‘political gladiators’ to understand that authority is now domiciled in the church, saying, “If the church says you are going nowhere, there is nothing you can do.





“It is not something that we organise; it is by the hand of God. You can be upset, it won’t change anything.





“If the church comes against any arrogant, puffing fellows, they shall be messed up,” he added.