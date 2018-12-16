Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to show better appreciation of local abilities and talents to enable the country to be competitive globally.Osinbajo made the call on Sunday when he inaugurated a five-star hotel, Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, in Abuja.He described the hotel, located in Asokoro District, as luxury and an incredible plant that would add value to the entertainment and hospitality sector of the country.The vice-president called on Nigerians to stop underestimating themselves in terms of talent and capacity.`This is not just a hotel but a Nigerian hotel which is a home- grown hotel. The important thing is that this is our own luxury plant. This was tastefully built.“Capt. Idahosa Okunbo has given us our own luxury plant, our own Sheratons, our own Hiltons. I am really glad that we have such an innovative thing.“One of the very important things that happen to us as a country is that we very frequently underestimate our own capacity, we very frequently underestimate our own talents.“I will like to congratulate Capt. Idahosa, his wife and the rest of his team for delivering on an incredible project and we all know that.“This is an excellent example of what our entertainment and hospitality should look like. It is going to set a new direction for Nigerian entertainment,’’ Osinbajo said.The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, in his remarks, described the hotel as a beautiful edifice and one of the best in the FCT.Dogara said that the National Assembly had set up a committee on ease of doing business up to ensure that a legal framework was built for businesses in the country to thrive.He said that the committee included some members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.The speaker congratulated Okunbo and prayed for God to give the family long life and the wisdom to be able to run the business successfully.“I am here for the inauguration of this beautiful edifice and if I am not mistaken, even though I have not seen the inside, but we can judge the inside from the outside.“ I am not here to celebrate the inauguration of this hotel but I am here to celebrate the spirit that distinguishes leaders from followers. That is the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.“ On our path from the National Assembly, we have done everything possible to ensure that we have an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in this country.“We have already set up a committee and selected leader that are members of the National Assembly, the Senate president is a member.’’In his speech, the Chairman of the hotel, Okunbo, said that the establishment guaranteed an uncommon experience of lasting impression and offered guests a perfect blend of luxury, business and pleasure.He said that the five-star hotel aimed to meet international standards through personalised experience and emphasis on excellence.The business magnate said that the multi billon investment was in line with the country’s economic policy and strategy, which was a profound contribution to the economy of the nation.He stated that the hotel had created jobs. (NAN)