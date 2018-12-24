Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday said that the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole came to Imo state to rain insults on him.Okorocha stated this through a release to newsmen in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.Recall that Oshiomhole visited Imo state last week for the campaign flag-off ceremony of Imo APC governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma, where he accused Okorocha of anti-party activities among other allegations.According to Okorocha in a statement, “We won’t allow Oshiomhole to eat his cake and still have it. And we start this way:“Adams Oshiomhole was governor in Edo State for eight years. Rochas Okorocha has been governor in Imo for less than eight years. We challenge Oshiomhole to publish his achievements in Edo State for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas publish his own achievements in Imo in less than eight years and let Nigerians judge who failed as governor.“If Oshiomhole fails to accept this challenge, we won’t have any other option than to conclude that he is just a noise maker.“Oshiomhole has been talking and working to fulfill his own part of whatever deal he has with Chief Hope Uzodinma. He is acting his own part and in doing that, has thrown caution to the wind.”Okorocha said that he expected,” that the chairman of a party who came for the campaign of a governorship candidate of his party would have used the opportunity offered by the event to market the candidate. But in this case, Oshiomhole talked about Governor Okorocha and carefully skipped talking about the candidate because he knows where the problem lies with the candidate.“All the media reports on what Oshiomhole said at the rally were all about Okorocha. He consciously avoided telling Imo people why they should opt for Uzodinma at the poll in 2019 or why he chose him as the guber candidate of the party in the state.”On one of the troubling issues raised by Oshiomhole which bordered on payment of workers salaries in the state, Okorocha said that “information has long been in the public domain that Governor Okorocha paid the December 2018 salary in November 2018 and has also given each of the workers N10,000 as Christmas bonus.”