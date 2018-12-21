The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has, Friday, stormed the venue for the governorship campaign flag off for the Imo State governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma.It was gathered that among the dignitaries who were at the venue which is Okigwe road in Owerri, include Ali Modif Sheriff, the Deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, governorship candidate of Abia state, Uche Oga, Senator Andy Uba, the National Organising Secretary, of APC, Emma Ibediro.Also, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries, Amed Gulark, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu representing Imo North as well as other former governorship aspirants under the APC were present.