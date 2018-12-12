



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that there was never a time he launched verbal attack on the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.





Oshiomhole made the denial in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Simon Ebegbulem.





It was in reaction to a rumour on the social media where the former Edo state Governor was said to have accused Aisha of being in an amorous relationship with a certain senator of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Oshiomhole’s statement described such post as malicious and misleading.





The statement added, “At no fora did the National Chairman make such uncomplimentary remarks against the person of the First Lady.





“This is part of the fake news from the pit of hell being propagated by highly unscrupulous elements of the PDP and their cohorts, knowing fully well that they have lost the forthcoming general elections.





“Mrs Buhari, the National Chairman and other leaders of the party enjoy a cordial relationship and work in unison to ensure that the PDP looters do not return to power.”





He, therefore, “urged that the public disregard this misleading comment on the social media.”