Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has directed the immediate payment of December salaries for workers.According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor directed the State Ministry of Finance to ensure that payment of workers’ salaries for the month of December 2018 commenced on Wednesday.To avoid unnecessary delay, Ortom directed that officers who prepare payment vouchers should put in an extra effort even if it meant working all night, to see that workers received their wages with effect from Wednesday this week.Ortom said that the directive was to enable workers to celebrate Christmas, as he earlier promised them.The Governor cautioned that any officer who flouts the directive will be sanctioned.Ortom reaffirmed his commitment to the monthly payment of salaries as he had done since the beginning of the year.He reassured workers of the state that the arrears of their salaries would be paid as soon as his administration was able to access the required funds.The statement said that the governor appreciated workers’ understanding and cooperation and wished them Merry Christmas in advance.