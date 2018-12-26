It was a black Christmas Day for the family of Boluwatife Oyeleye, a final year student of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Ajah area of Lagos State.Our correspondent learnt that the victim had just alighted from a vehicle and was about to cross the Lekki-Ajah Expressway at the Ilaje end when she was hit.It was gathered that she was dropped by the roadside by a motorcycle rider after no motorist volunteered to take her to a hospital.She died on the road.A colleague of the deceased, who identified himself only as Kareem, said Oyeleye was her parents’ only child.“She was in her finals. We were told that she had earphones in her ears and that prevented her from hearing the hoot of the car,” he added.An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps said the agency received a call to the incident around 8pm.He explained that on getting to the scene, officials were informed that her family had been contacted and the body handed over to them.He said, “We have a report of the accident. There is no pedestrian bridge at the point where she was hit. She had just been dropped by a vehicle and I believe she wanted to cross to the other side.“Immediately we received an alert, we went there to see if we could assist her to a hospital or know if she had been taken to any hospital around by someone. But the motorcycle riders in the area said her family came to take her remains. It was unfortunate.”Our correspondent saw a copy of the victim’s ID card, which identified her as a student of OOU.It was learnt that the Ajiwe Police Station was the closest to the scene of the incident.The police spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, said he would call back, but had yet to do so as of press time.