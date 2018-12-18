Trabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has reiterated his desire to return to the team, insisting he is always happy to play for his country.Onazi has missed the Super Eagles’ last three matches through injury, as Nigeria qualified for their first Africa Cup of Nations since winning the tournament in 2013.The 25-year-old’s performance in his last appearance away to Seychelles after the World Cup, raised question marks over his form and fitness, but the player insists he is back to his best form at Trabzonspor.“It was a tough time I must admit, but despite all the criticisms I remain committed to playing for my country.“Whenever I go out there to play, I give 120%, but unfortunately my achilles tendon problems slowed me down.“Now things are looking up again for me at club level, I hope to keep giving my best to my country as well,” Onazi told BBC Sport.