



Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has cautioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole for abusing the ex President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Recall that Oshiomhole on Wednesday said God will punish both Obasanjo and Abubakar by allowing President Muhammadu Buhari defeat them in 2019.





Okorocha, in a statement signed by His Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo lamented the manner Oshiomhole had been abusing sitting governors and the former president.





He urged Oshiomhole to take a cue from Buhari, pointing out that the President has never used any foul language on any Nigerian, low or high, and that was the best way to go.





The statement read: “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the former President of the Country. And no matter the provocation or his political activities this time, Oshiomhole should have considered his status as the former President of the Country in talking about him, and should have exercised caution in addressing him.





“Saying that God would punish the former President was never advisable. This should not be the language of APC.





“The party’s national chairman has, in less than six months, enthroned the culture of rascality into the party and the development is not good for the Party.





“APC is not known for rascality and abuses. And the earlier he is called to order the better for the party.”



