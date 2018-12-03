Oil marketers have given the Federal Government an ultimatum, threatening to shut down depots across the country.The marketers claim that the Federal Government is owing them a total of N800 billion.The debt according to the marketers is being owed marketers made up of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) and the Independent Petroleum Products Importers (IPPIS).The marketers said they have resolved to stop operations at the depots if the Federal Government does not take the necessary steps to pay the outstanding debt within seven days.A letter containing the ultimatum has been served to the relevant government bodies such as the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Minister of Finance, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), the Departmet of State Services (DSS) and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.