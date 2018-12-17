The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Adedapo Abiodun has been caught in a messy scandal that could see him disqualified as the flag-bearer of the ruling party in the February 2019 gubernatorial election.Mr Abiodun, a renowned oil and gas executive from Ijebu Remo, is facing allegations that he evaded national youth service after graduating from the university in the 1980s, and claimed in his nomination form that he does not have a university degree in order to deceive his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission.However, te Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday said it was still studying the allegation of evasion of the National Youth Service Corps leveled against its governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun.The state APC Chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi, said this in an interview with newsmen.Adebiyi said the party would not rush to take a decision, saying the matter was still a mere allegation.When asked what the party would do if Abiodun is disqualified, Adebiyi said a decision would be taken at the appropriate time.“When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. It is an allegation and until it is proven, that is when we will take necessary actions.“I cannot preempt what will happen until that time. For now, it is still a mere allegation against him. It is a step after the another.”The Director General, Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation, Segun Adesegun, said Abiodun and members of the campaign team were not perturbed by the allegation.While saying the governorship candidate did not violate any law, Adesegun said the group was busy with how to win the governorship election.He said, “We are not bothered at all. If it is INEC that causes it, we can be bothered. It is those who want to be known. We have not violated any law.“For those who took us to court, we shall meet in court. We are not shaken at all. Once we have been taken to court, we will meet at the court.“If the allegation has come from INEC, that would have been another issue.“We are not bothered. What concerns us is how to win the election. These are the people that are trying to be known. It is not an issue. We have not violated any law.”Meanwhile, there was jubilation in the camp of the state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, over the allegation against Abiodun.Some loyalists of the governor were seen in Abeokuta jubilating over the likely disqualification of Abiodun by INEC.It was however gathered that Abiodun’s camp held a marathon meeting strategising on how to address the allegation.