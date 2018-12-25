 Obey Christ, Fayose tells Nigerians | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Obey Christ, Fayose tells Nigerians

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the solution to the myriad problems confronting Nigeria was obedience to the teaching of Jesus Christ.

Fayose, in a Christmas goodwill message by his Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, noted that Jesus’ teachings centred around loving one’s neighbour, tolerance,  as well  as obedience to the authority and the law.

The former governor said had Nigerian leaders and followers adhered to these teaching  Nigeria would not be in the mess that it was in.

“The teachings of Jesus Christ is the solution to all problems, such as poverty, killings, kidnappings and bad governance. For us to be great as a nation, we must imbibe these qualities and put them into use,” Fayose said.




