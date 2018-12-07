



Nigerian popstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, has cancelled his one-year orientation exercise.





The ‘Fall’ singer made the claim in a comment on Instagram.





He was reacting to a post made by Nigerian music promoter, Adesegun Adeosun, popularly known as Smade who just finished his three-week NYSC orientation program, and got a letter of recommendation.

Davido wrote, “Naso dem cancel my own.”

The 26-year-old singer, who graduated from Babcock University in 2015 after studying music, had registered for NYSC in 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream II corp members who were sworn in on August 30.





The NYSC programme is mandatory for all graduates to qualify for gainful employment in Nigeria.





Speaking on why he registered for the scheme, Davido said he was tying all loose ends.





“I am a youth and I am delighted to serve my fatherland,” he said at his swearing-in ceremony.





“NYSC is also a leadership development programme and since I will not remain a youth forever, I have to start preparing myself for the future.”





After promising to take part in all camp activities, the ‘FIA’ singer cancelled his US tour that was scheduled to hold in September for NYSC commitments.





“Due to scheduling conflicts and NYSC commitments in Nigeria, the remaining dates for the Davido Locked Up Tour has been cancelled. Refunds will be made available at point of purchase.”





There had been questions if the singer broke NYSC bye-laws by campaigning for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, during the Osun governorship elections.





There has been no official statement from the scheme disputing or confirming the action.