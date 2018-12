Rap led the Grammy nominations for the second year running, with Kendrick Lamar nabbing eight and Drake following with seven, as women made their mark in the top categories after being largely snubbed a year ago.Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on February 10 in Los Angeles:Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”Brandi Carlile, “By The Way, I Forgive You”Drake, “Scorpion”H.E.R., “H.E.R.”Post Malone, “Beerbongs & Bentleys”Janelle Monae, “Dirty Computer”Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour”Various Artists, “Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By”Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”Brandi Carlile, “The Joke”Childish Gambino, “This Is America”Drake, “God’s Plan”Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”)Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “All The Stars” (from “Black Panther”)Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Rockstar”Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, “All The Stars” (from “Black Panther”)Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, “Boo’d Up”Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, “God’s Plan”Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, “In My Blood”Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, “The Joke”Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, “The Middle”Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, “Shallow”Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, “This Is America”Chloe x HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua LipaMargo PriceBebe RexhaJorja SmithCardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”Mac Miller, “Swimming”Nipsey Hussle, “Victory Lap”Pusha T, “Daytona”Travis Scott, “Astroworld”Alice in Chains, “Rainier Fog”Fall Out Boy, “Mania”Ghost, “Prequelle”Greta Van Fleet, “From the Fires”Weezer, “Pacific Daydream”Camila Cabello, “Camila”Kelly Clarkson, “Meaning of Life”Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”Shawn Mendes, “Shawn Mendes”P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”Taylor Swift, “Reputation”Arctic Monkeys, “Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”Beck, “Colors”Bjork, “Utopia”David Byrne, “American Utopia”St. Vincent, “Masseduction”Bombino, “Deran”Fatoumata Diawara, “Fenfo”Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, “Black Times”Soweto Gospel Choir, “Freedom”Yiddish Glory, “The Lost Songs of World War II”Jon Hopkins, “Singularity”Justice, “Woman Worldwide”Sofi Tukker, “Treehouse”Sophie, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides”TOKiMONSTA, “Lune Rouge”