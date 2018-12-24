Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has apologized over her rascal behavior on Instagram, which according to her has affected her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.
Nkechi Blessing Sunday apologizes over thuggery on Instagram lailasnews
Nkechi Blessing Sunday who also wrote an open letter to an association she belongs to, TAMPAN, promised to change in the new year. The actress who admitted that the Yoruba movie industry gave her a platform even though she is Igbo, promised to get a hold of herself in future endeavors.
Nkechi Blessing Sunday who apologized via Instagram, wrote;
OPEN LETTER to my Reputable Association TAMPAN ....And to All my Colleagues both my senior and contemporaries...From my heart I apologize for all my wrong doings...To the Newly Elected President Daddy @mrlatin1510 I hope you find a place in your heart to forgive me sir🙏🏻...And to my Daddies @odunomoadekola @femiadebayosalami Thank you soo much,you are a leader indeed🙏🏻..All my mummies in the industry @faithiawilliams @dayoamusa @bimbooshin @lizzyanjorin @officiallizdasilva @mydemartins @adediwurablarkgold @sindodotayo @realmercyaigbe @kemiafolabiadesipe @eniola_ajao @lola_alao @lola_idije1959 @iamadunniade @iyaboojofespris @boldallwell @iamadeniyitayo @iambimbothomas @eniola_badmus @reginachukwu @ronkeoshodioke @ronkeodusanya @officialomoborty @bukkywright the List is Endless..Please forgive me🙏🏻
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.