Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has apologized over her rascal behavior on Instagram, which according to her has affected her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.Nkechi Blessing Sunday apologizes over thuggery on Instagram lailasnewsNkechi Blessing Sunday who also wrote an open letter to an association she belongs to, TAMPAN, promised to change in the new year. The actress who admitted that the Yoruba movie industry gave her a platform even though she is Igbo, promised to get a hold of herself in future endeavors.Nkechi Blessing Sunday who apologized via Instagram, wrote;