Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday said there was no rift between him and Mr Jimi Agbaje, the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos.Speaking at a colloquium titled: “2019: South West speaks” in Lagos, George said the belief in some quarters that he and Agbaje were not in good terms was untrue.He, however, admitted that they had differences in the past on certain political issues, but that they had since risen above that and made up.George said he had since forgotten whatever happened between the two of them as an elder in the party and in the interest of PDP.The former PDP Deputy Chairman said Agbaje and his running mate, Mrs Haleemat Busari, had visited him in his residence where he particularly advised Busari on how to navigate the murky waters of politics successfully.“There is no rift between Agbaje and me. All that happened in the past is gone. The Yorubas say if you continue to nurse grudges with people, you will not have anybody to call your friend. The issues of the past belong to the past, there is no rift between us,” he said.