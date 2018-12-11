The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, on Tuesday, said there was no going back on its planned indefinite strike beginning on December 12 in all the nation’s polytechnics.Mr Usman Dutse, the National President of the union made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.Dutse said that the strike became necessary following the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 and 2017 agreements reached with the union.He said, “we are commencing our strike tomorrow as scheduled. Everything is set and there is no going back.“There is an invitation for a meeting on December 17, but we will still commence our strike on Wednesday.“I don’t know what will happen at the meeting or what they have decided, but until we meet with them, we cannot predict.“I don’t know what they plan to present until we meet with them,“ he said.Duste said that the strike would be comprehensive until all issues raised were adequately addressed by the government.He said the union had issued a notice directing all members nationwide to comply and down tools by midnight of December 12.The president said the union leaders would also send a reminder to all its branches, adding that there would be no academic activities in all the polytechnics until further notice.