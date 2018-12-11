The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, has restated that no amount of cheap blackmail will dissuade him and his followers from supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.Nwosu who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the controversial governorship primaries, stated that the circumstance that forced him to dump the APC has nothing to do with President Buhari.He said that his support for the President is beyond personal considerations or party and religious inclinations.Nwosu argued further that those fighting to get the attention of the President by blackmailing him cannot deliver him in their booths because “they are not popular”.According to him, “Whether they blackmail us or not, the truth is that we have made up our minds to support President Buhari. If I will not be supporting President Buhari, I won’t be putting his pictures on my billboards and campaign posters, otherwise who am I deceiving. We have together with the governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, made up our mind to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and nothing can change that.“In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari won with a wide margin in my Eziama-Obire Ward and in the 2019 election, despite being the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, I will deliver President Buhari in my Ward but those running to Abuja to blackmail me cannot convince a single person to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.“All those carrying the blackmail should come out and show us their supporters that will vote for President Buhari all they are interested in is to use the President’s name and compromise the election because they know that they don’t stand a chance in a free and fair election but that will not work in Imo State”.He added that those relying on rigging the 2019 governorship election will be disappointed as the people of the state will resist any such attempt.In his words, “We have implicit trust in the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under Marmood Yakubu to deliver a credible election. So those relying on rigging and other malpractices will fail. Imolites will resist any attempt to steal their mandate, the people’s vote must count.“In fact anybody thinking of rigging the 2019 election is making a big mistake because we will resist it, the youths of Imo state will resist it, the women and the leaders of the state will resist, if you are not popular, you are not popular and INEC knows that it is not possible to write result in Imo state. People should know that the era of sitting at home and writing results is gone