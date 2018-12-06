According to the committee, this was due to efforts that went into the planning and execution of the zero-fuel scarcity strategy by the national oil firm and its subsidiaries.
The Chairman of the committee, Joseph Akinlaja, disclosed this during an oversight visit to the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.
This is coming as the NNPC announced on Thursday that it unveiled Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar investment opportunities in the deep-offshore frontiers at the 10th World Energy Capital Assembly in London, United Kingdom.
The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement that the House committee commended the corporation on the strategies deployed so far to make petroleum products available to Nigerians throughout the end of year festivities and beyond.
Akinlaja was quoted as saying, “We are impressed by the presentation and we are sure that there will be no war room here again because of products scarcity. You have done very well and I’m happy that Nigerians are going to travel effortlessly at this period of the year.”
On the threat by major and independent petroleum products marketers to ground the sector due to unpaid subsidy arrears, the committee chairman appealed to the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to pay up the arrears to forestall any crisis.
Speaking further on the need to support NNPC to sustain petroleum products supply, Akinlaja said the corporation was overburdened and “because of that, when it runs into hiccups, somebody will say their operations are opaque. Let’s avoid fuel scarcity by supporting NNPC.”
In his presentation to the committee, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, reassured Nigerians of the corporation’s preparedness to ensure zero-scarcity of petroleum products during the upcoming festive season and beyond.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(08145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+2348145236851