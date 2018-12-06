The House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), has expressed confidence that the measures put in place by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to avert fuel supply shortage would be successful this year.According to the committee, this was due to efforts that went into the planning and execution of the zero-fuel scarcity strategy by the national oil firm and its subsidiaries.The Chairman of the committee, Joseph Akinlaja, disclosed this during an oversight visit to the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.This is coming as the NNPC announced on Thursday that it unveiled Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar investment opportunities in the deep-offshore frontiers at the 10th World Energy Capital Assembly in London, United Kingdom.The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement that the House committee commended the corporation on the strategies deployed so far to make petroleum products available to Nigerians throughout the end of year festivities and beyond.Akinlaja was quoted as saying, “We are impressed by the presentation and we are sure that there will be no war room here again because of products scarcity. You have done very well and I’m happy that Nigerians are going to travel effortlessly at this period of the year.”On the threat by major and independent petroleum products marketers to ground the sector due to unpaid subsidy arrears, the committee chairman appealed to the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to pay up the arrears to forestall any crisis.Speaking further on the need to support NNPC to sustain petroleum products supply, Akinlaja said the corporation was overburdened and “because of that, when it runs into hiccups, somebody will say their operations are opaque. Let’s avoid fuel scarcity by supporting NNPC.”In his presentation to the committee, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, reassured Nigerians of the corporation’s preparedness to ensure zero-scarcity of petroleum products during the upcoming festive season and beyond.