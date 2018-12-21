



The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians will never forget President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly ruining the country economically and promoting nepotism to the level of dividing the country and threatening its unity.





Fayose, who is the Southwest Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, said “apart from the civil war era, the country has never been so insecure to the extent that our military men, including retired top officers are killed so recklessly.





“Thousands of Nigerians have been killed by herdsmen and the President has done nothing.”





According to a release on Friday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said; “At this time in 2014, a bag of rice was N7,000 but the same bag of rice is over N20, 000 now while other food items are also beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.”





He said Nigerians will never forget a President who met petrol at N86.50 per litre and increased it to N145 within one year and

destroyed the economy of the country to the extent that dollar that exchanged for N197 to N1 was now over N360.





“Most importantly, Nigerians will forever remember President Buhari’s flagrant disobedient to rule of law, selective application of justice, use of state apparatus like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to oppress his perceived political enemies and treatment of other arms of government, especially the judiciary with contempt.





“Particularly, the people of Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Ekiti and other States will remember the President for keeping silent when herdsmen were killing them, raping their wives and destroying their farmlands,” Fayose said.

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians will never forget President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly ruining the country economically and promoting nepotism to the level of dividing the country and threatening its unity.





Fayose, who is the Southwest Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, said “apart from the civil war era, the country has never been so insecure to the extent that our military men, including retired top officers are killed so recklessly.





“Thousands of Nigerians have been killed by herdsmen and the President has done nothing.”





According to a release on Friday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said; “At this time in 2014, a bag of rice was N7,000 but the same bag of rice is over N20, 000 now while other food items are also beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.”





He said Nigerians will never forget a President who met petrol at N86.50 per litre and increased it to N145 within one year and

destroyed the economy of the country to the extent that dollar that exchanged for N197 to N1 was now over N360.





“Most importantly, Nigerians will forever remember President Buhari’s flagrant disobedient to rule of law, selective application of justice, use of state apparatus like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to oppress his perceived political enemies and treatment of other arms of government, especially the judiciary with contempt.





“Particularly, the people of Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Ekiti and other States will remember the President for keeping silent when herdsmen were killing them, raping their wives and destroying their farmlands,” Fayose said.