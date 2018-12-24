



Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a noise maker.





Okorocha challenged the APC chairman to publish his achievements for the duration he was governor of Edo state.





He said it is only then that Nigerians would be able to judge who failed as governor between both of them.





Speaking through his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Imo governor said: “We won’t allow Oshiomhole to eat his cake and still have it. And we start this way: Adams Oshiomhole was governor in Edo state for eight years.





“Rochas Okorocha has been governor in Imo for less than eight years. And we challenge Oshiomhole to publish his achievements in Edo state for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas publish his own achievements in Imo in less than eight years. And let Nigerians judge between the two who failed as governor.





“If Oshiomhole fails to accept this challenge, we won’t have any other option than to conclude that he is just a noise maker.





“Mr. Oshiomhole has been talking and working to fulfill his own part of whatever deal he has with Chief Hope Uzodinma. He is acting his own part and in doing that, he has thrown caution to the wind.





“A national chairman of a party who came for the campaign of a governorship candidate of his party would have used the opportunity offered by that event to market the candidate.





“But in this case, Oshiomhole talked about Governor Okorocha and carefully skipped because he knows where the problem lies with the candidate.





“All the media reports on what Oshiomhole said at the rally were all about Okorocha. He consciously avoided telling Imo people why they should opt for Chief Uzodinma at the poll in 2019 or why he chose him as the guber candidate of the party in the state.”





On the issue of salary arrears owed by his administration, Okorocha said Oshiomhole admitted owing Edo workers at the end of his tenure as governor, noting that he is therefore not qualified to talk about payment of salary.





“The truth is that the APC national chairman has resorted to noise making to see if that could help him out of the whole mess but all to no avail,” he added.





“The blackmailing of Rochas in Abuja by few Imo born political hawks has nothing to do with the tick political followership Rochas enjoys in Imo.”