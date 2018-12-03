Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has urged Nigerians to go on their knees, pray for Nigeria just as he asked ‘who bewitched Nigeria?’He lamented that he went to the top of the mountain (prayer ground) and what he saw was savage, frightful and heart-breaking.He said: ‘if only people knew what may happen in the next few weeks and months they would not spend too much energy on elections but would instead get on their knees and pray for Nigeria.‘I have been to the top of the mountain and sadly what I saw was savage, frightful and heart-breaking.’He also asked who bewitched Nigeria, saying: ‘115 soldiers slaughtered in Borno by Boko Haram last week yet no outrage from the people and Buhari could not care less.'50 policemen slaughtered in Zamfara by Malian terrorists a few days ago yet no outrage from the people and Buhari could not care less. Who bewitched Nigeria?'