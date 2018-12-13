



Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Nigerians are tired of the “lies” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Issa-Onilu said this in reaction to the allegation of Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, that the federal government is forcing PDP governors into a secret deal ahead of the 2019 polls.





Secondus had also alleged that the federal government is injecting crisis in states controlled by the PDP.





In a statement on Wednesday, the APC spokesman said the PDP has only “false alarms” to offer.





The spokesman said it has become apparent that the opposition party is finding it difficult to confront “imminent defeat” in the 2019 elections.





“That is straight from the PDP book of lies. The opposition party, having failed this country for 16 years, is currently failing its members who must be ashamed of the cheap lies being churned out on a daily basis by the thoroughly discredited party,” he said.





“In less than a week, PDP has reeled out four embarrassing false alarms. It claimed the bank accounts of its presidential running mate, Mr. Peter Obi were frozen; it was a lie. It followed that with the ridiculous claim that the house of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s sons was raided and his sons were arrested; it was a blatant lie.





“It claimed the national peace committee did not invite Atiku for the signing of the national peace accord; it turned out he was invited. Today, it is crying wolf again. This time it is the EFCC and the police working on how to destabilise the PDP controlled states. How shameful? Is this all PDP can offer? False alarms! They cannot campaign about roads, rail line, electricity, diversification of the economy, agriculture and solid minerals and how to bail the ordinary Nigerians from the abyss.





“They are ashamed to talk about it because it is a reminder of the PDP’s years of waste. It is about time PDP realised that Nigerians are bored and tired of their lies. There is nothing wrong if PDP throws in the towel at this stage as it has become apparent that it is finding it difficult to confront the imminent defeat in the coming elections.”