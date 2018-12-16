Scores of Nigerian soldiers fled when the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), a faction of Boko Haram sect, invaded Gudumbali, Guzamala local government area of Borno state, on Friday.quoted a resident as saying the attackers looted food items and carted away gun trucks belonging to the Nigerian army.It is the third time in three months that the village will come under attack.NE gathered that some of the soldiers affected in the operation are currently taking refuge at a military location in Damasak, a nearby town.“Our troops have been dislodged in Gudumbali, and even Kukawa,” one of the soldiers in the theatre command told newsmen on Sunday morning.While the military said it has intensified efforts to end the attacks, Abubakar Elkanemi, shehu of Borno, recently said the people of the state are still under the insurgents’ siege.“Nobody can dare move out of Maiduguri by 10 kilometres without being confronted, attacked by Boko Haram,” he had said when President Muhammadu Buhari visited last month.“Quite a number of farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis around Molai General Area, which is just 10 kilometres away from the metropolis, along Maiduguri -Damboa -Biu road.”The spokesman of the Nigerian army, Sani Usman did not respond to's inquiries on the latest attack.