The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, for unlawful possession of firearms and for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.





Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, revealed this to the press on Monday while parading the musician along with three other persons.





Small Doctor was arrested on allegations that he threatened a Police officer who was on traffic duty along Oshodi, Lagos.





“It was alleged that some unknown men, four of them, in an unregistered green SUV had brought out a gun and threatened a policeman that if he does not leave the road, they will shoot him," Imohimi said.

"Believing that they were armed robbers, I sent out my men and fortunately, with the DPO in charge of Shogunle division, they were able to intercept them and the men were arrested and were brought down to the headquarters for interrogation.





“It was then discovered that one of them is the same Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a. 'Small Doctor'. They were arrested in possession of a functional rifle, cartridge and some of their personal belongings."





According to the commissioner, 'Small Doctor' had earlier been involved in a similar offence and is currently under investigation for firing live ammunition at the Agege stadium after a show on November 27.





He said: “Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a. 'Small Doctor', was arrested and taken to the state CID for questioning. He was alleged to have fired a gun; the pellets from the gun injured four people who were rushed to the hospital.”





'Small Doctor' will be charged to court for prosecution.