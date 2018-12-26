The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) has predicted Nigeria would become the 14th best economy in the world by 2050.The Executive Secretary of the fund, Dr Abdullahi Baffa-Bichi said this during an interactive session with members of the Buhari Support Political Group, “One 2 Tell 10’’, on Wednesday in Kano.According to him, indices of growth and development are manifesting following the sound and excellent economic policy introduced by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.He noted that a report released by an established global economic expert, PWC, had also predicted that Nigeria would be the 14th biggest economy in the world in 2050.Baffa-Bichi disclosed that the report, titled `The World in 2050’, which was released recently, attributed this to the current economic revolution introduced by the Buhari administration.He said the Nigeria’s economy is now on a sound footing as evident by the stability in the business and investment environment.The TETfund boss commended Buhari for his good economic policies and initiatives which were responsible for the country to get out of recession within just two years.According to him, this feat was certified by the major financial players in the world such as IMF and World Bank.“If not for the prudent management of resources instilled by the administration, Nigeria would have been in a serious economic crisis”, he said.According to Baffa-Bichi, who is the Director-General of the “One 2 Tell 10’’ movement, explained that getting out of recession was by no means a great achievement.He expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon be among the best economies in the world if these policies are sustained.He therefore said such achievement alone should make Nigerian electorate to renew their mandate to the government.Baffa-Bichi further commended the group for their steadfastness and commitment towards ensuring the success of the APC administration.He urged them to redouble efforts in their campaign for the re-election of Buhari and the APC at all levels in the 2019 general elections.“Nigerians are now wiser and they have seen the good works of President Buhari, giving him another chance in 2019 will certainly go a long way to further secure our country and launch her among the comity of advanced nations.“On assumption of office, Buhari had three major programmes which are ensuring security, fighting corruption and economic recovery.“We are all living witnesses today that our country is enjoying peace with the taming of the activities of insurgents and pipeline vandals.“While efforts are on top gear to quenching the activities of bandits in other parts of the country. Economically, Nigeria is now on a sound footing while corruption has been reduced to the barest minimum.”He pointed out that agricultural activities have been growing, following the availability of farm inputs at affordable prices; unlike in the past where fertiliser and other incentives were out of reach.The Chairman of the “One 2 Tell 10’’ Buhari support group, Mr Yuguda Abdulazeez, had earlier assured that the group was all out to ensure the success of Buhari and all APC candidates in the 2019 elections.