President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent warm greetings to Nigerians, particularly Christians, as they celebrated Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.But he quickly acknowledged that 2018 was a mixed year of mindless bloodletting and the recovery of the country’s economy from recession, among other challenges.Buhari personally signed his Christmas message.He wrote, “I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on the joyous occasion of this year’s Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.“Like I have done in the last three Christmas messages to my fellow compatriots as a serving President, I believe this season is another opportunity to reflect on the imagery of the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea, and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.”The President further stated that 2018 would go down as a year of mixed blessings for Nigerians.He explained, “In 2018, Nigerians have had mixed blessings, typical of human beings. On the pleasant side, our economy has made significant progress since coming out from recession and our faithful implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.“Agricultural revolution has seen a vastly improved local production to the detriment of importation, while we have achieved surplus in our trade balance. Similarly, infrastructural deficit has been greatly reduced with significant improvements in roads, railways, aviation and power.“In addition, we have not relented in the fight against corruption while the business environment has been improved through institutional reforms.“On the downside, we have seen so many unnecessary deaths caused by violent clashes between neighbours, who ordinarily should complement and support one another.”Buhari added that many other lives were lost to floods, unfortunate fire disasters, road accidents, farmers/herders’ clashes and insurgency,” which he said, could no longer be brought back.He stated, “But, we can put back smiles on the faces of the grieving, the displaced and the troubled, if we show a little love and re-commit ourselves to building relationships with those outside our ethnic, religious and socio-political divides.”In the spirit of Christmas, the President urged Nigerians to remember those who could not afford food by providing for their needs and pray for them.He made a similar call to remember the Armed Forces and others facing grave situations to keep the country one.Buhari added, “Our brave Armed Forces, and other security men and women who make incredible sacrifices to keep us safe, the aged, the sick, physically challenged persons, all deserve our goodwill in this season of love and sharing.“Together we can show generosity to our neighbours and demonstrate the diversity that makes Nigeria unique – a land with a beautiful climate and vegetation, beaming with an energetic and creative youth population.“We must not also forget that what lies ahead of us as a nation is better than whatever we must have experienced in the past.”On the 2019 polls, Buhari again asked security agencies to fully monitor the exercise to ensure that voting was free, fair and devoid of violence.“With general elections around the corner and heightened political activities across the country, I have charged our security and law enforcement agencies to secure the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that the outcome of the polls reflects the will of the Nigerian people.“My avowed commitment to free, fair, credible and violence-free polls is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise. My word is my bond.“It is a sworn declaration on the advancement of Nigeria, the future and safety of our young and unborn generations.“Let us tell the world that, indeed, ‘‘something good’’ can come out from Nigeria. And it will happen, as we all team up to make it happen.”Atiku, in his Christmas message, urged Nigerians to show love to another, irrespective of religious inclinations.The PDP presidential candidate, in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday harped on the imperativeness of reconciliation.Atiku also urged Nigerians to spare a thought for the nation’s military and security forces who are on the frontlines on the war on terror.He lamented that there were divisions in the country and called for national unity and cohesion.Atiku, said, “Seeing that the essence of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to reconcile us to God, should we not, as beneficiaries of such divine reconciliation, reciprocate it by being reconciled with each other during this Yuletide period and beyond?“There are too many divisions in our nation today and it is up to each and every one of us to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbour into the nation’s consciousness this Christmas.”