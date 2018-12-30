Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has asked Christians in Nigeria to intensify prayers for the peace of the nation, saying Nigeria was passing through a turbulent period.Saraki made the call in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday at a programme organised to felicitate with the Christian community during the Yuletide.The programme included distribution of food items and beverages to Christians selected from across the state.The Senate President, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola, expressed gratitude for the support and reception he had so far received from the Christian community and requested their continued association.“We know what is happening in Nigeria today; we need peace. Without peace, there will be no development; that is the first thing before any other thing. We plead with our fathers and mothers to continue to pray for Nigeria that God will restore the glory of Nigeria,” he said.The essence of the gathering, according to Makanjuola, is for Saraki to extend his brotherliness and goodwill to Christians because “he believes that as a leader in Nigeria, he needs to felicitate with people of his constituency.”About 2,000 women, widows and men benefitted from the programme which was attended by many religious leaders.It was the second time Saraki would be reaching out to the Christian community this year, according to the coordinator of the programme, Oye Adetula, a senior legislative aide to the Senate President.