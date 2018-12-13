The senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Nigeria has progressed more under President Muhammadu Buhari than what happened under the Peoples Democratic Party.He asked the PDP to be prepared to remain in opposition after the 2019 general elections and beyond as Nigerians are prepared to return Buhari for a second term to put the country on a path of total redemption.Omo-Agege spoke on Wednesday in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state while inaugurating his campaign council chaired by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwin.The senator, who is seeking re-election, said members of the PDP were uncomfortable because the Buhari-led Federal Government had brought to an end the corruption days of the PDP, adding that “Nigeria would never return to that path.”He said the Niger Delta Development Commission under the Buhari government had constructed more roads in Delta State than the ones Governor Ifeanyi Okowa claimed to have constructed.He said, “The APC-led government has fared better under Buhari. Nigeria is better off today than when PDP was in power for 16 years.“This government has waged a relentless war against corruption, insecurity in the North-East and other criminal activities. The government is winning the war, and no amount of blackmail will stop this fight.“Through the government’s N-Power, TradersMoni and school feeding programmes, many Nigerians have been empowered. We need to re-elect Buhari and APC candidates to continue on these laudable programmes. We, in Delta State, particularly the Urhobo nation will support Buhari’s government.“We have every reason to be proud because Buhari has performed well in Delta State through the NDDC intervention. He has constructed more roads than the state government.”