The Brazilian superstar arrived in Paris in August 2017, when the Ligue 1 giants paid his €222m release clause at Barcelona.
However, his stay in France could be short-lived, with the rest of Europe’s elite interested in bringing him on board.
Neymar will be 28 in 2020 and has regularly been linked with a return to Barca.
Real Madrid have been linked with Neymar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is believed he will prefer a return to Camp Nou.
