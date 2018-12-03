Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, called Paul Pogba “a virus” in front of the entire squad, following their 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday.Pogba put in an average performance, as United rescued a point at St Mary’s, having been 2-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes.And it was the World Cup winner who seemed to bear the brunt of Mourinho’s anger after the full time whistle, according to the Daily Record.He is believed to have told him: “You don’t play. You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you.”Pogba was restored to United’s starting XI amid an injury crisis, having been dropped for the Champions League win over Young Boys in midweek.