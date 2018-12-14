Nigerian governors are meeting President Muhammadu Buhari today.The minimum wage will be on the agenda, it was learnt last night.The governors met in Abuja yesterday but refused to brief reporters on what they discussed.They are billed also to attend an extended National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for the Old Banquet Hall, State House. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will chair the meeting.A statement by the Office of the Vice President said that the extended NEC was in line with the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth and human capital development.The governors had argued that the states lack the required resources to pay the N30, 000 being demanded by Labour as minimum wage.The governors maintained that the only condition available to them, if they must meet the Labour demand, is retrenchment, an alternative the workers have kicked against.It was learnt the governors used their meeting yesterday to articulate their position ahead of today’s meeting with the President.They had proposed N22, 500 as what they can pay as minimum wage. The Federal Government proposed 24, 000. But Labour is insisting on N30, 000.NGF chairman and Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari did not brief reporters at the end of the meeting.However, NGF Head of Media & Public Affairs Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, told reporters that “the governors looked into the issue of the minimum wage as it will be part of discussion when they meet with the president today (Friday)”.He also said the governors will use the opportunity to thank the president on his handling of the economy.The meeting, he said also welcomed Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola.Oyetola had earlier praised the NGF meeting, describing it as a platform for members to peer review one another and also share best practices.The statement from the Vice President’s Office said: “The extended NEC comprising governors of all the states of the federation and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will focus on the human capital development programme of this administration hinged on investment in the people.“The human capital development programme is focused on three main thematic areas– Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation.“The programme has identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide.”