



Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked people to stop attacking Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN).





During the ministry’s 2018 harvest and bazaar celebration, Mbaka had said Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and Obi, might “end in shame” with the way they are going.





The Catholic priest said this after Obi failed to make a donation at the bazaar celebration.





The priest’s comment has sparked different reactions from Nigerians.





Reacting, the former governor of Anambra state said he did not feel bad about the statement.





Speaking through Val Obienyem, his media aide, Obi said it is “wrong for priests to be attacked based on what they said on the pulpits”.





He was quoted as saying he has a reverend sister and reverend father as siblings.





“Please let us leave Fr. Mbaka alone; our duty to him is prayers for God to lead him aright,” he said.





“While one may disagree with him, we should always acknowledge that he speaks and acts from the, higher perspective of wisdom.





“I have full respect for men of God and will always remember them in my prayers.





“When they go wrong as humans, subject to human frailties, ours is not to castigate them, but to pray to God to lead them aright.”





Obi described donations to churches as an “appreciation of God’s love and benevolence to us”, saying “they attract more rewards when done secretly”.