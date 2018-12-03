Diego Maradona was filmed throwing a punch at a reporter following his side’s defeat in the Ascenso MX play-off final as trouble ensued after the full-time whistle at the weekendMaradona’s Dorados side chucked away a first-leg advantage against Atletico San Luis on Sunday, losing 4-2 after extra-time to go down 4-3 on aggregate.Maradona was serving a touchline ban after being sent off in the first leg of the tie, and looked to be in a confrontational mood in the aftermath as media approached him in the mix zone upon his exit from the ground.Footage captured showed Maradona being ushered through the crowd by security personnel, before turning to aim a punch at one reporter who had attempted to get close to ask a question.The 58-year-old looked visibly angry, though was pushed along through the crowd before any further incident could take place.Maradona had spent the duration of the game condemned to sitting up in the stands, and was even pictured sipping a beer as his team played out the second leg on Sunday.Dorados went into the second leg 1-0 up against their opponents, and actually scored first in the tie to double their advantage.San Luis pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time before Dorados restored their two-goal aggregate lead to put them on the brink of taking the title.However, the tide soon turned and two goals in 10 minutes saw San Luis force extra-time, only for Leandro Torres to hit the winner and break Dorados hearts.Maradona, who only took over the role in September, was accustomed to success in his glorious playing career and was evidently in no mood for questions.The Argentine great can best be described as mister controversy. Recall that at the World cup in Russia, he was sanction by fIFA for raising the middle fingers at Nigerian fans in a tension soaked Group D match between Nigeria and Argentina.His inability to control his emotions and the actions he put up forced the world ruling body to stop his payment as their Ambassador.