



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked off its 2019 presidential campaign at the Shehu Kangiwa Stadium, Sokoto, in the presence of a mammoth crowd.





The campaign is being moderated by Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, who was recently appointed as one of the eight spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign.





A number of former and current governors of northern states have addressed the crowd, asking them to vote out the current administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari.





The governors include; Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa; Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger state; Rabiu Kwankwanso, former governor of Kano state; Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state; Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state; Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna state.





Also present at the rally is former president Goodluck Jonathan; former vice-president Namadi Sambo; and Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives.





While giving his address, Dogara said Nigeria is not safer today than it was in 2015, and that the economy has since deteriorated, asking the people to kick out the Buhari administration.





Most of the governors who spoke at the rally addressed the people in Hausa and partly in English, reiterating the same message, asking the people to vote Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.