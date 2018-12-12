The Nigeria Police says it is not a crime to make love in one’s car.It, however, says it can be considered a crime if it's done with an underage; the car is parked in a religious institution when the act takes place, or both persons engaged in the s.e.x.u.al activities are of the same gender.The police, therefore, asked that anybody who had been harassed for making love in a car, should report the incident immediately.The Head, Police Public Complaints, Rapid Response Unit, Mr Abayomi Shogunle, stated these while responding to a question on Twitter.Controversy had been raging on the social media following an incident that occurred last week wherein a couple was harassed by a mob for making love in a car.Responding to a question, Shogunle said,