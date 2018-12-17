Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has slated Romelu Lukaku’s first touch, following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.Mourinho, however, feels he had a good game, despite failing to register a single shot on target.“I think he didn’t have a bad game at all.“I think he fought his heart, he had good movement, he set up the goal.“He was lively, he had good movement, he had good interactions.“Sometimes his first touch is not the best and he loses lots of ball in the first touch, but today it did not happen.“He had some link-up. I think he fought hard. I think he’s improving. He played positively the last game against Fulham and today a very difficult match to play. I think he was positive,” Mourinho told reporters after the game.