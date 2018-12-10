Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he is clearer on his role in the team, after speaking with manager Jose Mourinho.Lukaku scored 27 goals in an impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford, but the 25-year-old has struggled to replicate that form this term.However, the Belgian ended his 12-match goalless streak for United at Southampton last weekend and then scored at Old Trafford for the first time since March in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Fulham.When asked whether external scrutiny had weighed on him, Lukaku told Sky Sports: “No, no, not really.“I think I just need to keep working hard. Me and the manager had good conversations in the last couple of days, where really he told me what he wanted from me.“I know from my side I have to do better, and I just keep looking forward and improving, trying to add into my game and help the team to win.”