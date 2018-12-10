



President Muhammadu Buhari has accused “looters” of attempting to compromise law enforcing institutions in order to pervert justice.





Speaking at the opening of Corruption Risk Assessment training for heads and senior officials of anti-corruption agencies in Abuja on Monday, Buhari vowed that his administration would continue to tighten the noose by implementing policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by corrupt officials.





He reminded the participants from 22 African countries that the fight against corruption “is a battle for the souls of our different countries and it is one that we must win.





“Since independence our continent has suffered from the severe consequences of corruption and it is imperative that we take steps to reverse the trend,” he said.





“The pervasive nature and devastating impact of corruption on the Nigerian nation had become dysfunctional. The momentum for our electoral victory could not be separated from the revolt of the people against glaring endemic corruption.





“During the past months, we have been taking steps to institute integrity and transparency in the processes of government and holding those who have plundered our commonwealth to account for their actions.





“However, the costs of recovery and sanctions are also enormous. While commendable successes have been recorded, it has become manifest that corruption fights back. With enormous stolen resources elements have attempted to compromise law enforcing institutions and pervert the course of justice.





“This realsation highlights the necessity of building a system that focuses on preventing corruption. We continue to implement policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by corrupt officials.”





Buhari listed steps his administration to build resilient systems that can withstand looters antics to include: “the full implementation of both the treasury single account (TSA) and the bank verification number (BVN), the open government partnership, various executive orders, strengthening the anti-corruption agencies and permitting their full autonomy.





“It is in this context of building robust preventive systems that we must understand this initiative which aims to train leaders of anti-corruption agencies in the African Union by deploying Corruption Risk Assessment Methodology for corruption prevention in our countries.





“Corruption Risk Assessment seeks to identify corruption-prone processes and procedures in organisations and recommend appropriate remedial steps. The methodology places a premium on prevention as an effective complement to enforcement in the war against corruption.”





Usman Abubakar, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), said when loopholes and leakages in the systems are plugged, people will be denied access to public funds and as such will not have the opportunity to misappropriate it.





“This is against pursuing individuals after the the deed is done, an action that drains a lot of resources admits challenges that create uncertainty of the outcomes,” he said.





“To this end, ICPC stands on the principle that an ounce of prevention is worth more than anyone of remedy.





“We have gathered the anti-corruption agencies in Africa in order to impart this special skill to cascade it down to AU states as part of Nigeria’s contribution in minimizing corruption on the continent.”