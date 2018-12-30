Suspected Boko Haram fighters who invaded Buni- Gari, a town in Yobe state, got more than they bargained for when some hunters engaged them in a fierce battle on Sunday.A resident of the town who disclosed this to NE said the insurgents struck around 5pm.He said though soldiers were not on ground when the attack was launched, the hunters succeeded in forcing the insurgents to beat a retreat.Another source said though the insurgents have been sent out of the town, Buni-Gari has been deserted.“Many have fled to nearby Buni-Yadi over the fear that Boko Haram members might regroup and launch a deadlier attack,” he said.“Buni-Yadi is more secure than Buni-Gari. There are soldiers there.”This attack comes two days after Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, said Boko Haram has not struck outside Borno since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.