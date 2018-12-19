



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presenting the 2019 budget proposal to the National Assembly amid cheers and jeers.

Wednesday’s budget presentation is markedly different from previous ones as it started with a rowdy session and the President’s speech is being repeatedly interrupted by cheers and jears.





It all started with his arrival.





As the President, who arrived at the National assembly around 12:40 pm, walked into the chamber, he was received with both cheers and jeers.





While his supporters praised him, opposition lawmakers booed him and sang freedom songs.

After pausing for the National Anthem, the chamber became rowdy again as several lawmakers began booing him.





It took the intervention of the Senate President before the session began. But the situation is being repeated throughout the President’s speech, especially whenever he mentions an achievement by his government or its intentions and targets.