Hello and welcome tolive coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester United and Arsenal.United produced a valiant comeback to register a draw with Southampton at the weekend, but Jose Mourinho's side head into this fixture without a win in three games in the top flight.Arsenal - on the other hand - are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in the Premier League, and have not suffered defeat in any competition since the second weekend of the season.The Gunners hold an eight-point advantage over United ahead of Wednesday's showdown at Old Trafford.De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Dalot, Herrera, Matic, Darmian; Lingard, Rashford, MartialRomero, Valencia, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, LukakuLeno; Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Iwobi, AubameyangCech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah, LacazetteMartial wins a corner on the left and it's a chance for United's backline to get forward. However, the set piece is played short and eventually comes to nothing.Arsenal are finally starting to get their foot on the ball, but United are doing their best to close their opponents down and keep them in their own defensive third.Mourinho appears to have got his message across because his players are playing at a high pace. Rashford takes his chance to get a shot on goal from distance, but his well-struck effort from 25 yards is straight at Leno.It's been a quiet start from both sides, although United have had the one break forward with Rashford failing to pick out a teammate with a through-ball.Arsenal get us underway!