Good afternoon and welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.
The hosts begin the day sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won each of their eight league games since their last meeting with Arsenal at the beginning of November.
Arsenal, meanwhile, sit fifth at the halfway stage of the campaign but know that a victory on Merseyside would lift them into the top four until tomorrow at least.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi
ARSENAL: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang
ARSENAL SUBS: Cech, Koscielny, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Lacazette
34 min Xhaka goes into the book for a challenge and then risks further punishment by kicking the ball away, but the referee opts for leniency and chooses against showing him a quickfire second yellow.
32 min Liverpool have a third goal, and they make it looks so easy too!
Salah races on to a long, raking pass over the top and cushions a volley straight into the path of Mane, who is left with a simple finish from close range! Poor defending once again, but it was a lovely touch from Salah.
32 min LIVERPOOL 3-1 ARSENAL (SADIO MANE)
31 min Poor from Kolasinac as he tries to knock the ball back to Leno, but puts too much on it and concedes a cheap corner. There have been a few of those misplaced passes from Arsenal's defence today.
29 min This opening half an hour has flown by here. Liverpool responded so well to going behind - the mark of champions, dare I say - but Arsenal also shot themselves in the foot.
27 min The resulting free kick is whipped in brilliantly by Torreira and Mustafi gets his head to it, but the flag is up. It would have been a huge chance had it not been offside - and Alisson just reacted in time to turn it against the bar - but the linesman made the correct decision.
27 min Robertson goes into the book for a cynical tug back on Maitland-Niles.
25 min Things have just settled down a little after that frantic opening 20 minutes, but I would be surprised if we have seen the last of the goals here today.
23 min Mane skips past Lichtsteiner into the box and tries to go for goal, but the angle is against him and Leno makes a comfortable save.
22 min This game never disappoints, does it? It has been a breathless opening quarter to this match and we still have a long way to go here!
18 min Now Arsenal hit back and almost create a chance with Ramsey picking the ball up in the area, but Wijnaldum is there to make the challenge and the referee quickly waves away any claims of a penalty.
16 min Incredible scenes at Anfield as Firmino makes it two goals in less than two minutes!
The first saw him benefit from a huge stroke of luck, but this one is all about the Brazilian's skill. It is poor defending in the first place as Arsenal are caught in possession, and from there Firmino dribbles past two Arsenal defenders on the edge before slotting his finish past the keeper!
16 min LIVERPOOL 2-1 ARSENAL (ROBERTO FIRMINO)
14 min What a response from Liverpool! It is a messy, messy goal, but the hosts will not care one bit as they hit back immediately!
Salah looks to get a shot away from the edge of the area but Xhaka gets his foot in. Lichtsteiner then tries to flick it past Mustafi, but it hits his teammate, bounces past Leno and leaves Firmino with the easiest finish.
14 min LIVERPOOL 1-1 ARSENAL (ROBERTO FIRMINO)
13 min That is Maitland-Niles's first goal for Arsenal, and what a time - and place - to get it! Game on now!
11 min Now then! There is a turn-up for the books! Liverpool have started the match brightly, but they now find themselves behind at Anfield!
Lovren gives the ball away cheaply with an attempted long pass forward, and from there Arsenal attack straight at the Liverpool defence. Iwobi exchanges passes on his way down the left flank before putting a brilliant ball into the box which takes Alisson out of the game and leaves Maitland-Niles to knock it home at the back post.
11 min LIVERPOOL 0-1 ARSENAL (ASHLEY MAITLAND-NILES)
11 min A chance from the resulting corner as a short corner is then swung into the area. Mustafi slides in but sees it flash through, and the offside flag is then raised against Aubameyang.
10 min Arsenal hit back with their first sight of goal as Fabinho plays his side into big trouble. His pass across his own half is cut off by Iwobi, who advances into the box and draws a low stop from Alisson at the near post.
8 min Liverpool have been right up for this one from the very first whistle. They are playing quick, sharp football and Arsenal are struggling to match that pace in the opening exchanges.
6 min Another bright moment for Liverpool early on as Mane turns sharply and bursts forward before giving the ball to Firmino. Firmino drills an effort towards goal, but it hits Salah and flashes just wide of the near post.
4 min It looks like it is a back four for Arsenal, rather than a back three. Lichtsteiner is on the right and Kolasinac on the left, with Maitland-Niles a little further forward.
2 min Liverpool have made a really quick start to this match and Robertson fires a brilliant cross into the box from the left here. Mane is slightly on his heels, though, and it goes through to Leno.
1 min Here we go, then! We are underway at Anfield!
