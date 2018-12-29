Good afternoon and welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.

The hosts begin the day sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won each of their eight league games since their last meeting with Arsenal at the beginning of November.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sit fifth at the halfway stage of the campaign but know that a victory on Merseyside would lift them into the top four until tomorrow at least.



OFFICIAL LINE-UPS





LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi





ARSENAL: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang ARSENAL SUBS: Cech, Koscielny, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Lacazette



































