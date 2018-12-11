7 min BARCELONA 1-0 TOTTENHAM (DEMBELE)

Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur from Camp Nou.Barcelona have already booked their spot in the round of 16 as winners of Group B.Tottenham, meanwhile, sit second in the section, level on seven points with third-placed Inter Milan.Spurs must match Inter's result against PSV Eindhoven in order to advance to the next round of the competition.Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from Camp Nou.Cillessen; Semedo, Lenglet, Vermaelen, Miranda; Alena, Rakitic, Arthur; Coutinho, Munir, Dembele: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; KaneComfortable save from Cillessen to keep out a strike from Son.Son has been Tottenham's best attacker in this first period, but Kane and Alli have been quiet.Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining, and Tottenham are still behind, but have shown a lot of improvement over the last five minutes or so. Inter still trail to PSV in Milan.Much better from Tottenham in the last few minutes as they continue to threaten.Huge chance for Tottenham as Son drives into the Barcelona box before looking to beat Cillessen, but the Barcelona goalkeeper makes an excellent save!Kane's effort is straight into the wall.Tottenham have a free kick in a dangerous area as Vermaelen brings Eriksen to the deck...Big chance for Tottenham as Rose finds space in a wide position before delivering a low cross into Son, but the attacker just fails to make contact. Big moment there.Alena sees a strike from distance deflected over the Tottenham crossbar.PSV have taken the lead against Inter! Huge! Tottenham would be through as it stands.Son is back on his feet and will continue. That little stoppage just gave Pochettino the chance to have a word with Winks. Still 1-0 Barcelona with 24 minutes on the clock at Camp Nou.Tottenham have a concern over Son as the attacker hits the deck and stays there.Rose is fortunate to escape a yellow for hauling Semedo to the deck in a wide position.Not too much to report in the last few minutes. Barcelona have the ball, but are not really threatening to score a second. Nothing much from Tottenham at the moment here.Barcelona are having a lot of the ball at the moment. A deep free kick comes into the Tottenham box and Munir flicks towards a sea of players, but Vertonghen makes a smart clearance.Walker-Peters (Tottenham) is booked for a poor tackle on Miranda.Decent spell of possession for Spurs in the last few minutes, but they are yet to threaten.Coutinho just misses the crossbar with a strike from outside the Tottenham box.Dembele has had his off-the-field issues this season - and reportedly continues to have them - but the Frenchman is some talent. Incredible pace and decision-making in the final third.All Barcelona at the moment as they pass and probe in the final third of the field.Oh my goodness me. Barcelona make the breakthrough in the seventh minute, and it is all about Dembele! The Frenchman hunts down Walker-Peters before breaking into the Tottenham box and finding the back of the net with an excellent finish, having put Winks on the ground!Miranda has had lots of the ball for Barcelona in the first four minutes; it is a huge night for the 18-year-old, and he looks very confident. Alena will also be hoping to impress tonight.Smart football from Tottenham as Alli, Kane and Eriksen combine in the final third, but the ball breaks loose and Cillessen manages to gather. Good stuff from the away side there.decent start from Tottenham in terms of position and attacking intent, but Barcelona have had the ball in the last 20 seconds or so, and they will build from defence through the midfield.0 minTottenham kick things off at Camp Nou...