Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, and Ahmad Lawan, senate majority leader, argued over the political party with the highest number of senators, on Thursday.





Lawan had raised a point of order, calling the attention of his colleagues to a media report which, according to him, misquoted the number of lawmakers in the senate.





He said the report “erroneously” stated that senators in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are higher than those in the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“A newspaper reported that APC senators are 57 while PDP senators are 58. For the record, APC senators are 56 and PDP senators are 46,” he said.





The senator said he made the observation so as the public will not be misled regarding the issue.





But Ekweremadu, who was presiding over the session, told him there is no such figure.





“There is no such statistics for now. No such records,” the deputy senate president said.





In recent weeks, a number of defections have been recorded in the upper legislative chamber, especially between the APC and PDP.







