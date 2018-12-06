



Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has directed the Chinese Civil Engineering Company (CCECC), the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan railway, to ensure that the train becomes operational before February 2019.





Amaechi said this on Tuesday during the monthly inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project in Papalando, Ogun state.





He said the contractors must ensure that the tracks and bridges were completed and the train must make transport sense.





“There must be train on the tracks before February. It doesn’t matter when, but there must be a train on the track that makes transport sense,” the minister said.





“What I mean by transport sense is that, it must be able to carry passengers from Abeokuta if not up-to Ibadan, we have agreed that everybody must work towards it.





“The next inspection is on Dec. 18 and that is two weeks from now.





“Before, we used to have it once in a month but now it will be twice in a month to ensure that, that is achieved.





“So, we will be back here to ensure that what we have agreed to today will be implemented. The work is progressing rapidly, the weather is no longer an issue, the elements were an issue before but now it is no longer an issue.





“You should know that on the 18th, we would have started campaign, the president has emphasised that we must build infrastructure.”





He said out of 10 bridges, only two was uncompleted, adding that before the next inspection on December 18, one must be completed.





Amaechi said his role as director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign won’t affect his work.





He said the president was determined to build infrastructure, stating that the monthly inspection would take place every two weeks to ensure progress on the project.



