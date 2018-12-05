Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday took a swipe at the 16 years Presidency of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying the state benefited nothing from the party’s reign.Ambode spoke at the National Consultative Forum of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, a coordinating body of all the groups campaigning for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.The governor said the country could not go back to Egypt by returning the PDP to power having crossed the Red Sea.He said, “Sixteen years of the PDP, I can say it clearly that Lagos State never enjoyed anything from them. Three and a half years of the APC, I can clearly attest here that whatever it is that we have achieved in Lagos in the last three and a half years, the present Federal Government has largely contributed to it in terms of right of way, approval for waivers for import duties and other things that have actually made Lagos to be on the progressive trajectory that it has been in the last 20 years.“So, for me, it is very easy and it is just common sense that we have to uphold the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket to allow that economic progress and the growth in the GDP that we want for Nigeria.”He said since assuming office in 2015, the Buhari administration had retraced the steps of the country for sustained progress, adding that the onus was on the country to give the APC a chance to consolidate on the development already embarked upon.