FILE PHOTO: NYSC members in camp

A Lagos based organisation, Ahaai Media Limited rejected a male corp member sent to them by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for his compulsory one year service because of his gender.In rejecting the male corp member, the organisation stated in a letter that he was rejected because of his gender as the organisation would prefer to have “two gorgeous female corp members”.Below is the rejection letter as addressed to NYSC: