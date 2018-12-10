 Lagos company rejects male corp member, requests for ‘two gorgeous female’ instead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Lagos based organisation, Ahaai Media Limited rejected a male corp member sent to them by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for his compulsory one year service because of his gender.
FILE PHOTO: NYSC members in camp

In rejecting the male corp member, the organisation stated in a letter that he was rejected because of his gender as the organisation would prefer to have “two gorgeous female corp members”.

Below is the rejection letter as addressed to NYSC:






