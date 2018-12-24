The Lagos State Government has assured residents of the availability of LAKE Rice during the Christmas and New Year festive periods.The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Oluwatoyin Suarau, said the home-grown rice had been available for purchase since Saturday, December 22, 2018, in all approved designated sales centres, outlets and shops across the state.Among the locations where LAKE Rice could be purchased, Suarau said, were Agricultural Development Authority, Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Television Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.“The ultimate goal of the state government on production and marketing of LAKE Rice is to stop importation of rice and ensure that only locally-produced rice is consumed by residents,” a statement on Sunday quoted Suarau to have said.